Irfan Masood breaks two world records set by Italy's Marcelo Ferry

Irfan Masood set a new world record by lifting 40 pounds with his toe

Lahore (Web Desk) – Pakistani martial artist Irfan Masood has broken two records previously held by Italy's Marcelo Ferry.

According to media reports, Irfan Masood set a new world record by lifting 40 pounds with his toe for 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Marcelo Ferry from Italy had previously set the record by lifting 40 pounds for 1 minute and 32 seconds.

Additionally, Irfan Masood established a new world record by lifting 70 kilograms with his toe, surpassing Marcelo Ferry's record of 56 kilograms.

Irfan Masood is the first Pakistani to set 100 Guinness World Records in 8 years. The Guinness administration has issued a certificate confirming the records.