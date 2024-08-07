Olympic medallists enjoy rock star moment at Champions Park

PARIS (AFP) – One of the hits of the Paris Games is a free two-hour victory dance accompanied by a thumping soundtrack and a screaming crowd, without any live sport but with a host of medals.

"We feel like we are the stars of France," said Sarah-Leonie Cysique on Monday after she and the rest of France's mixed judo team gold medallists had hogged the stage at the Parc des Champions, or Champions Park, dancing, taking selfies and egging on a capacity crowd who sung "Allez Les Bleus".

"I don't feel like it's that important, but the people give us this feeling this is important for them."

Victor Koretzky, French silver medallist in the men's cross-country cycling, echoed the feeling last week after he zipped across the catwalk, grabbing phones from fans to take selfies with them.

"When I have this feeling normally, it's when I go to see a rock star. Today I was the rock star," he said.

The park is a Paris innovation that, an official who did not want to be named said, is unlikely to be repeated in Los Angeles in 2028 for practical and security reasons.

The show is staged nearly every evening in the temporary venue opposite the Eiffel Tower used for the opening ceremony and the cycling road race finishes.

It runs down from the neo-classical Palais de Chaillot, with stands on three sides and with most famous Paris landmark looming over the open end.

The Eiffel Tower-themed opening ceremony stage has been replaced by a blue runway, surrounded by a 'mosh pit' the organisers call "the ditch".

On Monday, after the park had been closed for the cycling road races, almost 190 medallists put their names down to take the walk of champions.

An hour before the start, fans were being turned away.

"It's not sport but sport-related and a party. It's a great place for Olympics and I had to see it," said Dorian Clemenceau, decked out in French red, white and blue.

There were some no-shows but, as more than 100 athletes paraded with their medals, the crowd showed their appreciation.

"To end on a high like this, where I'm not having to compete and there's no stress, it's a really lovely way to finish," said gymnastics bronze medallist Jake Jarman, adding he was worried the fans would not cheer a Briton.

"But no, it really feels like everyone here is just supportive of every athlete."

'FAMOUS FOR FIVE MINUTES'

The set list was carefully arranged to start and end with a bang.

Tennis gold medallist Novak Djokovic was the second man out, greeted with an appreciative roar, although without the shrieks reserved for French athletes.

"I don't know if it's a dream or reality," he said. "Almost 15,000 people coming here supporting the athletes, appreciating the effort and the achievements that athletes put in."

Near the end, a mob of rowing crews performed a conga together, delaying the entry of the Frenchmen who swept the BMX medals and brought the curtain down on Monday.

"Dancing, shouting in front of the Eiffel Tower," said British eights gold medallist Sholto Carnegie. "If it was up to us, we'd be there all night."

Ronan Carloan and his family were waving an Irish tricolour.

"We're here to celebrate our brilliant Olympics," he said adding that the evening encapsulated "a multi-cultural, multi-national Olympics. You see supporters from around the world. It's what sports are about."

British trampolining gold medallist Bryony Page felt the stage move.

"Everyone's just cheering and so you can feel the rumble on your feet," she said.

Veronique Lucas from France sneaked back stage at the end as the medallists left, for "the pleasure of watching the athletes smile."

Amber Rutter had travelled 270 kilometres from the venue in Chateauroux, central France, to show off her shooting silver.

"It gives you that little glimpse into what it might be like to be famous for just even just for five minutes," the 26-year-old Briton said. "We are just normal people. I'm a mom, I have no fancy life... and I have a moment like that."

