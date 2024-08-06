PM Shehbaz felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for Paris Olympics final

Pakistan athlete hurled javelin to a distance of 86.59 meters and qualified for the final round

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics.

The premier in a statement said Arshad Nadeem had won hearts of the entire nation with his outstanding performance and hard work.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed and expressed good wishes for the success of Arshad Nadeem in Olympics 2024.

Appreciating Arshad Nadeem for the promotion of javelin throw game in the country, he said Pakistan has immense talent that needs to be developed further.

The prime minister said the government will continue encouraging athletes participating in international level competitions.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s lone medal hope, Arshad Nadeem, hurled javelin to a distance of 86.59 meters and qualified for the final round of the event.

