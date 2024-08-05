Pakistan clinches bronze medal in Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

Pakistan triumphed over Japan with a decisive 3-0 victory in the third-place match

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Pakistan team secured a bronze medal in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship, at Bahrain.

In a dominant display of skill and teamwork, Pakistan triumphed over Japan with a decisive 3-0 victory in the third-place match. The set scores were 25-13, 25-21, and 25-17, showcasing Pakistan’s superior play.

This impressive performance places Pakistan in the third position among 16 participating countries, including notable teams from Bahrain, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Lebanon, the Philippines, India, Korea, and Kuwait. The victory not only brings a Bronze Medal but also marks a significant milestone for Pakistan volleyball, reflecting the growth and potential of the sport in the country.

The success of the Pakistan U18 team is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaching staff, and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF).

Under the expert guidance of Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, the team has developed into a formidable force in the Asian volleyball scene. The coaching staff’s strategic planning and rigorous training regimen played a crucial role in honing the skills of the young athletes, enabling them to perform at their best on the international stage.

The support and leadership of Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the PVF, have been instrumental in promoting volleyball in Pakistan. His vision and efforts have significantly increased the sport’s popularity and participation across the region. This achievement is a reflection of the federation’s commitment to developing volleyball talent and providing opportunities for young athletes to compete at the highest levels.

In addition to securing the Bronze Medal, the Pakistan U18 Men’s Volleyball Team has also qualified for the upcoming World Championship.

