Pakistan's U-15 football team qualify for final of Norway Cup

The youth team beat Norway's Varegg Football by three goals in Oslo to book berth in final

(Web Desk) - Pakistan's Under-15 youth football team has qualified for the final of Norway Cup after defeating Norway's Varegg Football by three goals in Oslo.

Pakistan's Under-15 youth team is participating in the Norway Cup with the name "Better Future Pakistan".

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has lost the semi-final to Norway's Forde IL in a penalty shootout in the Norway Cup 2024 Under-17 category.

Pakistan performed greatly throughout the tournament as they scored 26 goals in the tournament and conceded just five. 

