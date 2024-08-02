Pakistan down Chinese Taipei in Asian Volleyball Championship

They secured a victory against Chinese Taipei with a scoreline of 3-1 at Bahrain

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan U18 Volleyball Team continued its impressive journey in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship, securing a victory against Chinese Taipei with a scoreline of 3-1 at Bahrain.

The match, showcased an outstanding performance by the Pakistani players, who demonstrated skill and resilience on the court.

In the First Set, Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei by 25-20 while Chinese Taipei defeated Pakistan in the Second Set by 26-24. In the Third and Fourth set Pakistan downed Chinese Taipei by 25-18 and 25-23, respectively.

The key performances Muhtat Ali Shah, Abubaker, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Anas were instrumental in clinching this victory.

Their exceptional play, coordination, and determination were evident throughout the match, helping Pakistan secure an important win in this prestigious tournament.

Head Coach Saeed Ahmad Khan Sadi expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “The boys showed great character and composure, especially after losing the second set. Their ability to bounce back and execute our game plan was commendable.”

With this victory, Pakistan maintains a strong position in the championship.

The team will face Japan in their next match on August 2. This upcoming match promises to be another exciting encounter as Pakistan aims to continue its winning streak.