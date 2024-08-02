Pak Street Child football team moves in Norway Cup quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan Street Child football team has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Norway Cup after beating (Strindheim Toppfotball) Norway by 3-2.

The national street child football team won the match against Norway with a last second goal.

The national street child football team scored one goal against two of Strindheim Toppfotball in the first half while scored two goals in the second half of the game and made it into the quarterfinals.

Obaidullah, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Isa scored one goal each on behalf for the national street child football team.

The national street child football team will play its quarterfinal match against Germany.

It may be mentioned that the national team was undefeated team of the event in 2023.