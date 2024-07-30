Paris Olympics: Kishmala, Joseph out of 10-metre air pistol mixed team event

Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph finished 14th out of 17 pairs who were in the field.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph failed to qualify for the next round of 10-metre air pistol mixed team event in the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph finished 14th out of 17 pairs who were in the field in the qualification phase. Their final score was 571 out of total 600 points.

Earlier on Saturday, Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph also crashed out of their individual 10-metre air pistol events after finishing 31st and 22nd respectively.

Pakistani shooters are now out of all 10-metre air pistol events. However, Kishmala Talat will now participate in 25-metre rapid fire pistol event.

