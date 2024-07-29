Swiatek pummels France's Parry to reach Paris Games third round

Sports Sports Swiatek pummels France's Parry to reach Paris Games third round

She powered past France's Diane Parry 6-1 6-1 on Monday and stay firmly on course for gold medal

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 18:45:09 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) - Poland's Iga Swiatek powered past France's Diane Parry 6-1 6-1 on Monday to cruise into the third round at the Paris Games and stay firmly on course for an Olympic gold medal.

The world number one, who less than two months ago clinched her fourth French Open title on the same court, gave Parry no chance despite the home crowd's vocal support, racing through the first set in 38 minutes.

The 23-year-old Pole, the overwhelming favourite for the Olympic title, broke Parry again early in the second set to go 2-0 up and stay in control.

With Parry's errors quickly piling up, Swiatek cruised through the second set, sealing her win on her opponent's serve, when the French player sent a forehand wide.

Swiatek will next play China's Wang Xiyu in the third round.