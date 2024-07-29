Huske beats Walsh to 100m butterfly gold in US one-two

PARIS (Reuters) - Torri Huske reeled in U.S. teammate and world record holder Gretchen Walsh to win the women's 100 metres butterfly gold by 0.04 of a second on an electric night in the Paris Olympic pool on Sunday.

The 2022 world champion touched out in 55.59 to secure the U.S. team's first individual swimming gold of the 2024 Games, with Walsh taking silver in 55.63 after leading at the turn on world record pace.

China's Zhang Yufei took the bronze.

The gold was just reward for Huske, who missed out on a butterfly medal in the same event in Tokyo three years ago by a mere 0.01 of a second, and she did it here with a storming finish from third to first in the closing quarter.

"My first 50 felt really good, and then I've been working on my second 50 a lot, especially after last year I had kind of a weak finish, and I kind of died in my race, and like last Olympics also, I like lost it all in the last 50," she said.