Paris Olympics: Pakistani swimmers fail to reach next round

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan's dismal performance continued at the Paris Olympics as both Pakistani swimmers fell at the first hurdle in their respective events on Sunday.

So far, four out of seven Pakistani athletes have failed to advance at the Paris Games.

Swimmer Jehanara Nabi came third in her heat in the women's 200 metres freestyle swimming competition by clocking a time of two minutes and 10.69 seconds and finishing 26th overall.

In the men's 200 metres freestyle event, Pakistan's Ahmed Durrani came 4th in his heat with a time of one minute and 58.67 seconds and finished last overall.

On Saturday, two Pakistani shooters Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph also failed to advance to the final round of their respective events.

Gulfam Joseph took part in the men's 10-metre air pistol competition and finished 22nd in 33 competitors with a score of 571 points out of 600.

Kismala Talat also failed to reach final round of women's 10-merte air pistol event. She finished in 31st place with 567 point.

However, both Joseph and Kishmala will be in action again today (Monday) in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event.

