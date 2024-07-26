Seven Pakistani athletes participating in Paris 2024 Olympics

Arshad Nadeem and Jehanara Nabi will represent as flag bearers of Pakistan in the Opening Ceremony

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan contingent participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics comprises seven athletes and 11 professionals.

The composition of the Pakistan team is as follows- Athletics: Arshad Nadeem – Athlete, Javelin Throw (Qualified); Ms. Faiqa Riaz – Athlete, 100m (Universality Place) – approved by World Athletics; Salman Iqbal Butt – Athlete Support Personnel and Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa – Athlete Support Personnel, said a press release.

Swimming: Muhammad Ahmed Durrani – Athlete, 200m Freestyle (Universality Place) – approved by World Aquatics; Jehanara Nabi – Athlete, 200m Freestyle (Universality Place) – approved by World Aquatics and Lt Col (R) Ahmed Ali Khan – Athlete Support Personnel.

Shooting: Ghulam Mustafa Bashir – Athlete (25m Rapid Fire Pistol) – Qualified; Gulfam Joseph – Athlete (10m Air Pistol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) – Qualified; Ms. Kishmala Talat – Athlete (10m Air Pistol, 25m Pistol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) – Qualified; Col Junaid Ali – Athlete Support Personnel; Gennady Solodovnikov, Athlete Support Personnel.

The contingent officials include Muhammad Shafiq – Chef de Mission (CDM); Javaid Shamshad Lodhi, Deputy CDM; Ms. Zainab Shaukat – Admin Official.

The Special Appointments from IOC certified Personnel and Embassy of Pakistan in France comprise Dr. Syed Meesaq Hussain Rizvi, OLY – Chief Medical Officer; Kashif Jameel – NOC Olympic Attaché (Head of Chancery, Embassy of Pakistan in France); Rizwan Ahmed – Welfare Officer (IOC certified Safeguarding Officer in Sports).

Arshad Nadeem, Athlete (Athletic) and Ms. Jehanara Nabi, Athlete (Swimming) will represent as flag bearers of Pakistan in the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

