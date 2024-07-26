Pak team triumphs in International Taekwondo Championship

Sports Sports Pak team triumphs in International Taekwondo Championship

Zena Sheraz wins Gold medal in the Female Individual Recognised Poomsae category

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 16:37:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan has made a remarkable mark at the 11th SeongNam Open International Taekwondo Championship held in Korea from July 20 to 21, 2024.

The Pakistani taekwondo team brought home one Gold and two Bronze medals, showcasing their exceptional skills on the international stage, said a press release.

Zena Sheraz achieved a standout performance by winning the Gold medal in the Female Individual Recognised Poomsae category. Her victory was complemented by Naila, who secured a Bronze medal in the same category, underscoring the strength of Pakistan’s female taekwondo practitioners.

In the Male Freestyle Individual Poomsae category, Ameer Hamza earned a Bronze medal, adding to the nation’s proud haul.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the athletes and expressed immense pride in their achievements. The PSB commended their dedication and skill, which contributed to these impressive results at the prestigious championship.

This success not only highlights the growing prowess of Pakistani taekwondo but also serves as an inspiration for future athletes in the country.