Pakistan declares 2025 as year of sports' revival, says Rana Sanaulluah at Paris huddle

Pakistan looks forward to collaborate with fellow Commonwealth nations to share best practices

PARIS (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistani government has declared 2025 as the year of revival of sports in Pakistan.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Conference in Paris, adding the government is dedicated to promoting sports as a catalyst for social change.

He said the “today’s event reminds us of the power of sports to unite us, to inspire us, and to drive positive change in our societies”.

He added that as we discuss the theme "Building Inclusive and Resilient Societies through Sports," he was proud to share that Pakistan was fully committed to this vision.

The Prime Minister's Youth Programme is driving this change by ensuring full participation and harnessing the full potential of Pakistan's Youth.

“In Pakistan, we have taken significant strides in ensuring good governance and human rights in sports. We have introduced a code of conduct and equal opportunity principles, and launched initiatives to promote gender equality and inclusivity in sports,” Sanaullah highlighted.

Recognizing the importance of collaboration across sectors to promote sports, he said Pakistan had established partnerships with the education, health, and youth development sectors to create a comprehensive sports ecosystem.” We are encouraging private sector and public-private partnership to stimulate investment in sports,” the minister said.

“Pakistan envisions a future where sports is a cornerstone of our nation's development. We are committed to making a valuable contribution to the Commonwealth Games and have already begun planning for the 2026 Games.”

He emphasised that Pakistan is dedicated to harnessing the power of sports to build a more inclusive and resilient society. Pakistan looks forward to collaborate with fellow Commonwealth nations to share best practices, drive progress towards our shared goals, and inspire a new generation of athletes and leaders.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Asim Iftikhar Ahmad also attended the event held on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

