Waseem bags second position in North American Scrabble Championship
Sports
Joshua Castellano of USA clinched the title of the championship
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Joshua Castellano of USA clinched the title of the North American Scrabble Championship by defeating Waseem Khatri of Pakistan in the best of five final in South Bend, USA.
Waseem, who was also a finalist here in 2022 had to be contended with the runner-up trophy for the second time while Alec Sjoholm of USA finished 3rd.
Waseem will stay in the USA to participate in another tournament The Word Cup that will be played in Albuquerque, New Mexico from July 27 to 31.