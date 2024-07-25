Pakistan to host major tennis events

The ATP has agreed to grant Pakistan hosting rights for an ATP Challenger event

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has secured major support from international tennis bodies for the development and promotion of the game in the country, getting a series of events during the next few months.

During his recent visit to London, PTF President Aisam Ul Haq met with top officials from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to present various projects for their support and approval, a PTF official said.

As a result, the ITF has agreed to provide a 50% grant for four ITF futures events to be held in Pakistan, marking a significant investment in the country’s tennis development. Additionally, the ITF has allowed Pakistan to host ITF Senior’s Events after a six-year hiatus.

Similarly, the ATF has granted Pakistan hosting rights for the Asian U/16 Championship’s qualifying event, a first for the country. This will provide a valuable opportunity for Pakistani players to compete against leading Asian countries on home soil.

ATF the ATF will provide a grant for Pakistan to send a coach to an international coaches conference, while the ITF has offered to provide coaches and staff to develop wheelchair tennis initiatives in Pakistan.

President PTF briefed ITF about the development activities of wheelchair Tennis in Pakistan and the initiatives Karachi unit under Khalid Rehmani’s guidance was taking.

The ITF was very appreciative of this program and offered to provide coaches and staff for further developing these activities. PTF would like to encourage all other affiliated units in the country to also take initiatives to develop wheelchair tennis in their zones.

The Asian Tennis Federation has also agreed to provide opportunity to our two young players to get training for one month in Kazakistan.

President, PTF also met ATP officials, who not only congratulated him on becoming president PTF, but also offered their all-out support in developmental plans for Tennis in Pakistan.

In another major coup, the ATP has agreed to grant Pakistan hosting rights for an ATP Challenger event, along with a significant financial subsidy. In this regard, an ATP security assessment team will visit Pakistan next month.

PTF’s target is to avail this opportunity to get security clearance both for Islamabad and Lahore to have a flexibility in planning and scheduling of the milestone event. The PTF has urged its affiliated units to continue supporting its initiatives and activities for the development of tennis in Pakistan.