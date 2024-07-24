No flags but plenty of fire for Medvedev at Paris Olympics

Sports Sports No flags but plenty of fire for Medvedev at Paris Olympics

The tennis star, along with other Russian and Belarusians, has to compete as a neutral

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 10:37:17 PKT

PARIS (AFP) – There will be no flags or fanfare for Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Olympics but Russia's highest-profile athlete in the French capital is unlikely to be far from the headlines.

The tennis star, along with other Russian and Belarusians at the Games, has to compete as a neutral following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Having demonstrated that they have not supported the war and have no links to the military, they have been allowed to compete but cannot fly their national flags.

The two countries' national anthems are also banned and should Medvedev win an Olympic medal for the first time, the achievement will not be recognised in the medals table.

"When I'm 40, if I can say I played in the Tokyo Olympics, Paris Olympics and Los Angeles Olympics, I had a lot of fun in my life, my career, I'm going to be happy," said Medvedev.

The 28-year-old world number five is one of the most controversial players in tennis.

The 1.98m (6ft 6ins) giant came close to being disqualified from his Wimbledon semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz this month for a foul-mouthed rant at the chair umpire, before escaping with a warning.

Medvedev explained that he had called the official "a small cat".

His explosive temperament has seen him feud with rivals Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

In Miami in 2018, after Tsitsipas made a foul-mouthed remark about Medvedev, the Russian dismissed the Greek as a "small kid who doesn't know how to play".

His rivalry with Zverev peaked at Monte Carlo last year when Medvedev saved two match points in a tense last-16 victory.

Germany's Zverev lashed out at Medvedev for taking a bathroom break at a key moment in the tie, blasting the Russian as "one of the most unfair players in the world".

Medvedev hit back, telling the current world number four to "take a look at yourself in the mirror".

In the Netflix series "Break Point", Zverev accused Medvedev of playing "dirty games" and added: "He's somebody that knows how to play with the head of the opponent".

'Stupid'

Crowds around the world have not escaped the wrath of Medvedev.

At the Paris Masters last year, he branded fans "stupid" for jeering during one of his matches.

Despite suggesting that he would halt his match, he agreed to continue, but warned his tormentors "shut your mouths, okay!"

Despite his fiery personality the chess-playing and fluent French-speaking Medvedev has reached the peaks of the sport.

At the 2021 US Open he claimed his only major title, easily defeating Novak Djokovic in the final and denying the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

True to his unorthodox nature, Medvedev celebrated his New York victory by falling to the floor of the Arthur Ashe Stadium and imitating the "dead fish" celebration from a FIFA video game.

Medvedev has come agonisingly close to adding to his majors collection.

In this year's Australian Open final he surrendered a two-set lead to lose to Jannik Sinner.

Two years ago in Melbourne he had opened a two-set lead over Rafael Nadal only again to lose in five.

Nadal also got the better of him at the 2019 US Open final over another five-setter.

Away from the Slams, Medvedev is one of just six men to have captured six or more Masters titles, joining Djokovic, Roger Federer, Nadal, Andre Agassi and Andy Murray.

When he spent 16 weeks as world number one in 2022, he was the first man other than Djokovic, Federer, Murray and Nadal in 18 years to attain top spot.

At the Paris Olympics, which open on Friday, Medvedev believes his best chance of a medal will be in doubles rather than singles, on a clay-court surface which has often been alien to his game.

"I'm going to prepare a lot for doubles and mixed doubles because I do believe I have more chances there than in Roland Garros singles," he said.