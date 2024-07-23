Waseem shines in Scrabble Championship

Sports Sports Waseem shines in Scrabble Championship

He is currently No1 with 11 wins and a spread of 1095

Follow on Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 16:36:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Waseem Khatri of Pakistan made a scintillating start at the Scrabble Players Championship (formerly North American Scrabble Championship) at South Bend, USA.

At the halfway mark of the four-day championship Waseem is currently No. 1 with 11 wins and a spread of 1095. Alec Sjoholm of USA is 2nd while Joshua Castallano of Canada is 3rd, said a press release.

Another Pakistani, former world youth champion Moiz Baig returning to competitive scrabble after a gap of one year is also in tremendous form, currently lying 4th ahead of many stalwarts.

Waseem, the 2022 runner-up at this championship is averaging an incredible 487 points per game; the highest among all.

The two young Pakistanis are placed in the top division along with some of the best scrabble players in the world. The field includes a former world champion, a former world youth champion, 5 former North American champions, one Canadian champion and one British champion.