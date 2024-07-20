MLS Fire to compensate ticket buyers if Messi doesn't play

Messi is set to miss his second Major League Soccer contest this week.

Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 08:03:28 PKT

CHICAGO (AFP) – The Chicago Fire announced a fan credit guarantee on Friday that will ensure compensation for ticket buyers if Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is unavailable for their August 31 match.

A sellout crowd of more than 62,000 packed Chicago's Soldier Field for last year's 4-1 Fire victory over Argentine icon Messi and Inter Miami.

Messi is set to miss his second Major League Soccer contest this week tomorrow in Miami with a right ankle injury, but the Fire said on Friday they expect Messi will be fit to play in Chicago in six weeks.

"As the club looks forward to filling Soldier Field with fans to cheer on the hometown Chicago Fire, it does recognize that a player of Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi's caliber always helps to draw a larger crowd and attract new fans to the beautiful game,' the Fire said in a statement.

"Despite the injury Messi sustained during Sunday's Copa America final, the Fire are confident that he will be back on the pitch for next month's matchup.

"To ensure a full stadium and to create an unforgettable experience for all in attendance, the Fire are offering the Fan-First Credit Guarantee."

Should Messi be "unavailable" for the match, single-game ticket buyers from now until match day will be offered $250 off two or more Fire season tickets or $100 off two or more single-match tickets for Inter's 2025 visit to Chicago.

Those who has already bought tickets for the match, including season-ticket purchasers, can claim two complimentary tickets to the Fire's October 19 home match against Nashville is Messi is unavailable.

The Fire have scheduled special entertainment for the Miami match, including a post-match concert by singer Jason Derulo.

