Nadal records confident win over Norrie in Bastad

Sports Sports Nadal records confident win over Norrie in Bastad

Rafa Nadal upset Briton Cam Norrie 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals in Bastad on Thursday.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 08:11:04 PKT

BASTAD (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal upset Briton Cam Norrie 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals in Bastad on Thursday, mounting a terrific second-set comeback in an encouraging display for the Spaniard's fans ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The former world number one skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Olympic tournament and the plan appeared to be paying off as he rallied back from 4-1 down in the second set to set up a meeting with Argentine fourth seed Mariano Navone.

The 38-year-old wild card Nadal fired off a dozen winners and fended off both break points in the first set, breaking Norrie's serve on the third try in the seventh game.

Nadal, who missed almost all of 2023 with a hip problem, looked to have lost momentum when down a break in the second set but he mounted a furious comeback, winning 14 points in a row.

"I haven’t been competing very often, so matches and victories like today help," Nadal was quoted as saying by the ATP.

"To be in rhythm the whole match and hold the pressure on the opponent the whole match, that’s something that I need to improve, because I didn’t play enough."

At the Olympics, Nadal will return to the clay courts where he became a record 14-times French Open winner, playing with French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles.

The Paris Games tennis tournament will take place from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.