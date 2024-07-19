Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirm separation

Hardik Pandya married Bollywood actress Natasa in May 2020

(Web Desk) – Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced on Thursday that he and his wife Natasa Stankovic are separating after four years of marriage, confirming months-long rumours of their breakup.

In a message on Instagram, Hardik Pandya wrote, "After four years together, we have decided to part ways in our best interest. We have both given it our all and are confident that this is the best decision for both of us."

Hardik Pandya mentioned that it was a difficult decision for them. Referring to their son Agastya, he said that he will remain the center of their lives and they will ensure to do everything for his happiness.

Hardik also wrote, "We sincerely request your support in providing privacy during this challenging time." His wife, Bollywood actress Natasa, shared a similar statement on Instagram.

Since May this year, rumours of Hardik and Natasa's separation have been circulating, but neither had confirmed or denied the news until now.

To recall, Hardik Pandya married Bollywood actress Natasa in May 2020 in a court in Mumbai, and the couple remarried in February last year. They have a son together.

