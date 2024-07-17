Jasper Philipsen claims stage 16 of Tour de France as rival Girmay falls in final dash

Sports Sports Jasper Philipsen claims stage 16 of Tour de France as rival Girmay falls in final dash

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won his third stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 08:18:52 PKT

NÎMES (France) (AFP) – Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won his third stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, while his 24-year-old rival Biniam Girmay suffered a dramatic fall near the finish line.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint on stage 16 of the Tour de France at Nimes on Tuesday while his green sprint points jersey rival Biniam Girmay fell in the final dash.

Overnight leader Tadej Pogacar has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard while Remco Evenepoel remains third at 5min 19sec.

Philipsen and Girmay both have three stage wins but the Eritrean leads the rankings for the green jersey on 376pts to 344pts.

Girmay fell at a roundabout less than 2km out with two Education First riders.

His elbow was bleeding but the 24-year-old was able to remount and cruise home with a couple of team-mates, albeit ashen-faced.

The Tour de France race organisers extended the feared time cut Sunday to allow Mark Cavendish and other haggard stragglers to remain on the race and compete in Tuesday's flat stage, where 152 survivors of the first 15 stages departed.

But Tuesday's race was the last of the sprint stages with mountains galore on the menu from now on.

The race left the Gruissan salt basin with the mercury tipping 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) as the peloton rolled through the vineyards of the Aude region at speeds that fluctuated with the direction of the wind.

