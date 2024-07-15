Djokovic vows Wimbledon return despite clock ticking

Djokovic insists he will return to Wimbledon next year and attempt to clinch an eighth title.

LONDON (AFP) – Novak Djokovic insists he will return to Wimbledon next year and attempt to clinch an eighth All England Club title despite a shattering straight-sets defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final.

Djokovic saw his hopes of a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title ruthlessly brushed aside by the 21-year-old Spanish star who had also defeated the Serb in last year's championship match.

Even though the clock is ticking on Djokovic's career, he said he will keep playing into 2025, when he will turn 38.

"As far as coming back here, I would love to. I don't have anything else in my thoughts right now that this is my last Wimbledon," he said after his 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) loss.

"I don't have any limitations in my mind. I still want to keep going and play as long as I feel like I can play on this high level."

So far this season Djokovic has seen his Australian Open title pass to Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian who has also taken his world number one ranking.

Alcaraz succeeded him as French Open champion in Paris last month, where Djokovic was forced to withdraw before his quarter-final due to a knee injury which then required surgery.

Djokovic is due to return to the French capital in under two weeks' time, when he will try to win an elusive Olympic Games gold medal.

After that, he will attempt to defend his US Open title in New York.

"I have intentions to play the Olympic Games, hopefully have a chance to fight for a medal for my country," he said.

"On a completely different surface (clay) obviously, going back to the place where I got injured some weeks ago. Let's see how physically and mentally I'm going to feel."

Despite the upbeat forecast on his future plans, Djokovic is enduring a sub-par year by his standards.

He is without a title since winning the ATP Finals in November last year and has yet to defeat a top-10 opponent in 2024.

On Sunday, he was out-hit by Alcaraz, who clubbed 42 winners to 26 and created 14 break points, five of which he converted.

"To beat these guys (Alcaraz and Sinner) in Grand Slam latter stages or the Olympics, I'm going to have to play much better than I did today and feel much better than I did today," admitted Djokovic.

"I'm going to work on it. It's not something I haven't experienced before ever in my life. I've had so many different experiences throughout my career. In the face of adversity, normally I rise and I learn and get stronger. That's what I'm going to do."

