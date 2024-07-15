Nadal to face Borg in Bastad

Nadal will be up against Leo Borg, the 21-year-old son of the long-retired former world number one.

PARIS (AFP) – In the world of fantasy tennis, pitting Nadal against Borg may seem everyday but in the real world it has never happened before.

Sadly, although obviously given the age difference, fans at the ATP event in Bastad next week will not be watching the two kings of Roland Garros - Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg with 20 French Open titles between them.

Instead Nadal will be up against Leo Borg, the 21-year-old son of the long-retired former world number one, now 68.

"It was crazy because we were looking when they did the draw and my name just popped up against Rafa," said Borg, currently ranked 467 in the world.

"I’m feeling very excited and it’s going to be a great match."

According to his ATP biography, Borg has never watched a single point of his father's storied career which included six French Open titles and five successive Wimbledons.

Instead he credits Nadal as one of the reasons he turned to tennis as a child, making Friday's practice session together all the more special.

"It was a very good practice and of course he’s been my idol since I was very young, so it’s going to be a very special moment in my career," Borg said.

"But I’m looking forward to that and I’m feeling really, really excited.”

Borg's only ATP Tour match win last year was in Bastad against Elias Ymer.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal on the other hand, has competed in Bastad on three previous occasions, most recently in 2005, when he lifted the trophy.

The 38-year-old, who was knocked out of the first round at Roland Garros before choosing to skip Wimbledon, will also be taking part in the doubles in tandem with Casper Ruud in preparation for the Olympics when he will team up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Defending champion and top seed Andrey Rublev begins his defence against Thiago Agustin Tirante or a qualifier.

