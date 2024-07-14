Pakistan players all set to feature in SAAF Athletics Championship

Sports Sports Pakistan players all set to feature in SAAF Athletics Championship

Men's and women’s teams from seven countries are participating in it

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 16:58:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistani athletes would feature in the SAAF Junior Athletics Championship and 4th SAAF Athletics Championship to be held in India.

According to Chairman South Asia Athletics Federation Major Gen (R) Mohammad Akram Sahi, the SAAF Junior Athletics Championship would be held in Chennai, India from September 11, while the 4th SAAF Athletics Championship will take place in Ranchi, India from October 4.

He said the men’s and women’s teams from seven countries are participating in the Junior Athletics Championship. The teams include Pakistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The championship will continue till September 13 and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship.

He said seven men teams and as many women teams would take part in the SAAF Athletics Championship. The participating teams include Pakistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The championship will continue till October 6.