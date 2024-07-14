Pakistan contingent to feature in Olympic Games

Sports Sports Pakistan contingent to feature in Olympic Games

Arshad Nadeem, Jehanara Nabi will represent as flag bearers of Pakistan in opening ceremony

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 16:46:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan would feature be participating in the upcoming XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France with a contingent of seven athletes competing in Athletics, Shooting, and Swimming.

The composition of the Pakistan team is as follows- Athletics: Arshad Nadeem – Athlete, Javelin Throw (Qualified); Ms. Faiqa Riaz – Athlete, 100m (Universality Place) – approved by World Athletics; Salman Iqbal Butt – Athlete Support Personnel and Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa – Athlete Support Personnel, said a press release.

Swimming: Muhammad Ahmed Durrani – Athlete, 200m Freestyle (Universality Place) – approved by World Aquatics; Jehanara Nabi – Athlete, 200m Freestyle (Universality Place) – approved by World Aquatics and Lt Col (R) Ahmed Ali Khan – Athlete Support Personnel.

Shooting: Ghulam Mustafa Bashir – Athlete (25m Rapid Fire Pistol) – Qualified; Gulfam Joseph – Athlete (10m Air Pistol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) – Qualified; Ms. Kishmala Talat – Athlete (10m Air Pistol, 25m Pistol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) – Qualified; Col Junaid Ali – Athlete Support Personnel; Gennady Solodovnikov, Athlete Support Personnel.

The contingent officials include Muhammad Shafiq – Chef de Mission (CDM); Javaid Shamshad Lodhi, Deputy CDM; Ms. Zainab Shaukat – Admin Official.

The Special Appointments from IOC certified Personnel and Embassy of Pakistan in France comprise Dr. Syed Meesaq Hussain Rizvi, OLY – Chief Medical Officer; Kashif Jameel – NOC Olympic Attaché (Head of Chancery, Embassy of Pakistan in France); Rizwan Ahmed – Welfare Officer (IOC certified Safeguarding Officer in Sports).

The athletes and team officials would depart in various groups from July 19 to 24 and will return in different groups after the conclusion of their competitions.

Arshad Nadeem, Athlete (Athletic) and Ms. Jehanara Nabi, Athlete (Swimming) will represent as flag bearers of Pakistan in the Opening Ceremony on July 26.