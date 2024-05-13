Egypt's Zakaria wins CNS International Squash Championship 2024 in Karachi

Sports Sports Egypt's Zakaria wins CNS International Squash Championship 2024 in Karachi

Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal was the runner-up of the championship

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 16:49:43 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Mohammed Zakaria of Egypt has won the 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2024.

Closing ceremony of the championship was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was chief guest of the ceremony.

Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal was the runner-up of the championship.

In all, five domestic and 19 foreign players participated in the championship. Players from Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Japan, Germany, Great Britain and the Netherlands participated in the championship.

The Naval Chief distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up of the championship.

