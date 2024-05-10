Ambassador Asim visits Pakistan's Eventing Paris Olympics training camp in France

The ambassador was briefed on the on-going qualification events in the run-up to Olympics

PARIS (Web Desk) - The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad visited Pakistan’s Eventing Paris Olympics 2024 training camp in Sandillon France where he met Pakistan's equestrian Usman Khan and his coach Pierre Defrance.

The ambassador was briefed on the on-going qualification events in the run-up to Olympics. He appreciated their efforts to secure the berth and bring laurels for Pakistan.

The ambassador lauded Usman's performance in Eventing - dressage, show jumping & cross country - at the training facility in Sandillon, France.

He also met and rode Pakistan’s horse MIRAJ (Eden du Veret).

The ambassador appreciated the passion and commitment of Pierre Defrance in training Usman Khan for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. He thanked Pierre Defrance for his hospitality extended by him at his training facility in Sandillon France.

Pakistan will also be participating in javelin, shooting and other events with hopes set high for equestrian too in the Paris Olympics 2024.