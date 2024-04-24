UCP wins Judo Championship 2024

Seven universities from across the country participated in the championship

BAHAWALPUR (APP) - Intervarsity Judo Championship 2024 held at the Islamia University Bahawalpur was won by the University of Central Punjab.

Seven universities from across the country participated in the championship including the University of Central Punjab, Punjab University Lahore, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, the University of Gujarat, Superior University Lahore, the University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore, and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

During the competition, the young players performed brilliantly. Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce IUB Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal along with Director of Sports Amjad Farooq Warraich gave the trophy to the winning team.Superior University Lahore got the second position and the University of Punjab got the third position.