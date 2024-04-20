Neuville and Evans locked in Croatia Rally lead

Thierry Neuville of Hyundai clung on to his lead in the Rally of Croatia.

ZAGREB (AFP) – Thierry Neuville of Hyundai clung on to his lead in the Rally of Croatia despite a puncture as Toyota's Elfyn Evans won two late specials to draw level on time with the Belgian on Friday.

World championship leader Neuville won four of the day's eight stages and was 8.6 seconds ahead of Evans and more than 21 seconds ahead of Sebastien Ogier after the first four stages.

However, he lost time after a puncture in the sixth stage on muddy, hilly terrain outside Zagreb.

"I did what I could, it wasn't a great day for us," said Neuville as he finished the 120km of the day level with Evans, who won in Croatia last year.

But Neuville was confident of doing well on Saturday's eight specials.

"Tomorrow is the start of another rally, I think – much slower and much slippier," he suggested of the 108km run over similar winding hills roads.

Double world champion Kalle Rovanpera of Toyota was sitting out this fourth date on the world championship circuit.

Neuville is aiming for a second victory this season after Monte Carlo and is six points ahead of Evans in the world championship.

