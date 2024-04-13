Tyson Fury wants 10 big fights before he's 40

(Web Desk) - As he prepares for the biggest fight of his career, you may be forgiven for thinking world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury would be looking forward to a rest. The towering Englishman puts his belts on the line against fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. It's a winner-takes-all scenario as two unbeaten warriors clash to decide the best of the best.

Such a monumental bout and huge payday in Saudi Arabia would have some fighters considering retirement, but not Fury. The 6ft 9-inch boxer stands on the cusp of greatness and thrives at the top, telling fans he has a ten-fight plan. Tyson wants to share the ring with the best fighters of his generation, including Usyk and Anthony Joshua. He's in a confident mood, and who can blame him as he jets into Riyadn with a 35-fight unbeaten record?

The winner of Fury vs Usyk will define the heavyweight landscape and give fans something that's been sorely missing for 25 years: one true heavyweight boxing champion. Will Tyson etch his name into the history books, or can Oleksandr become a two-weight unified champion? Fans can make predictions on the BetOnline betting apps. Fury was the early favorite, but support for Usyk is growing.

Names in the hat

Speaking to the press ahead of May's blockbuster, Fury promised fans there's plenty of life left in his career. He wants to stretch his CV to at least 45 fights unbeaten. If he wins against Usyk and clears up the division again, it's difficult to find ten credible opponents in the current charts, but Tyson has been hard at work laying the foundations of his plan.

The 36-year-old wants to emulate the greats and fight until he is 40, meaning getting another ten bouts in the next four years is achievable but would be a squeeze. It would also require the WBC champion to remain injury-free, and that could prove a stumbling block, considering his next fight has already been postponed due to a cut suffered in sparring.

Who are the names on Fury's hit list? He wants Usyk twice, another two against AJ, bouts against Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce, Joseph Parker, and more. He really is a man in a hurry, but is it an achievable goal? Fury followers know it's unwise to doubt the champion who has consistently upset the odds and defied critics throughout his career.

Fury's professional boxing record currently stands at 34 wins against one draw, with 24 knockout victories. In anticipation of his next fight, we reflect on some of his best performances, including wins over Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko. How many of these wins do you remember?

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II

Widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight fights in recent memory, Fury's rematch against Deontay Wilder was a masterclass in boxing skill and strategy.

After their first encounter ended in a controversial draw, Fury entered the ring with a clear game plan – to take the fight to Wilder from the opening bell. Displaying exceptional footwork and ring IQ, Fury relentlessly pressured Wilder, nullifying his opponent's devastating punching power.

Throughout the fight, Fury showcased his versatility, switching stances effortlessly and landing crisp combinations. The bout reached its climax in the seventh round when Fury floored Wilder with a barrage of punches, ultimately leading to Wilder's corner throwing in the towel.

Fury's victory not only secured the WBC heavyweight title but also showcased his ability to adapt and overcome formidable opponents.

Tyson Fury vs Wladimir Klitschko

In one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history, Fury dethroned the long-reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring magazine titles.

Going into the fight, Klitschko was considered virtually unbeatable, having dominated the heavyweight division for over a decade. However, Fury had other plans. Employing a highly tactical approach, Fury utilized his significant reach advantage to keep Klitschko at bay while frustrating him with constant movement and feints. Despite Klitschko's renowned jab and experience, Fury's unorthodox style proved too elusive to solve.

After twelve rounds of strategic warfare, Fury emerged victorious via unanimous decision, marking the end of Klitschko's dominant reign and announcing Fury as the new face of heavyweight boxing.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder I

The first encounter between Fury and Wilder was a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing Fury's remarkable resilience and ability to overcome adversity.

After a hiatus from boxing due to personal issues and weight gain, Fury triumphantly returned to the ring to face the dangerous knockout artist Deontay Wilder. Despite being knocked down twice in the ninth and twelfth rounds, including a seemingly knockout blow in the final round, Fury miraculously rose from the canvas to finish the fight.

His extraordinary display of heart and determination stunned the boxing world, earning him a draw in a bout many believed he had won. Fury's performance in this fight solidified his reputation as a true warrior and endeared him to fans worldwide.

Tyson Fury vs Steve Cunningham

In his U.S. debut, Fury faced the tough former cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham at Madison Square Garden. Cunningham, known for his speed and agility, presented a unique challenge for the towering Fury.

Fury showcased his adaptability by weathering an early knockdown and adjusting his strategy to capitalize on his size and reach advantage. Despite facing adversity, Fury remained composed and gradually wore down Cunningham with his relentless pressure and powerful punches. The fight culminated in the seventh round when Fury unleashed a devastating right hand that sent Cunningham crashing to the canvas, securing a spectacular knockout victory.

This performance introduced Fury to the American audience and laid the foundation for his subsequent success on the international stage.

Fury vs Usyk stats

In preparation for the biggest and most important heavyweight fight in a generation, we reveal some stats that could be key to helping you predict the outcome.

Tyson Fury is unbeaten in 35 fights.

Oleksandr Usyk is unbeaten in 21 fights.

Fury boasts a 71% knockout average.

Usyk has a 67% knockout average.

Fury is six inches taller with a 7-inch longer reach.