Pakistan's Ajmal Samuel creates history as first disabled paragliding pilot from Asia

He underwent rigorous training under Adaptive paragliding instructor Matthew Van Zyl in South Africa

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 20:09:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ajmal Victor Sameul, a Hong Kong based entrepreneur and a Hong Kong national-level athlete of Pakistani origin, created history by becoming the first disabled paragliding pilot in Hong Kong and Asia.

He underwent rigorous training under Adaptive paragliding instructor, Matthew Van Zyl in South Africa, to complete his qualification as a solo paragliding pilot.

In a social media post, the wheelchair-bound athlete shared details about his journey in quest of becoming qualified paragliding pilot. “I embarked on a journey from Hong Kong to South Africa, drawn by the dream to learn paragliding, and found my way to the skilled hands of Adaptive paragliding instructor, Matthew Van Zyl,” he wrote

Ajmal is a Hong Kong based businessman and a Hong Kong national level athlete. He is the Founding CEO and Chairman of OCTO3 Group Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong headquartered financial technology and infrastructure provider that specializes in Payments and Clearing House Systems.

Ajmal is also an extreme adventurer and a well-established endurance athlete. He has been actively involved in social and sports activism and advocating for disabled rights

Born in Karachi, Sind Province, Pakistan, Ajmal grew up in the city of Multan in Punjab, Pakistan. He was commissioned in 1986 in the Pakistan Armed Forces to the Corps of Signals as a Second Lieutenant. While serving in Kashmir - Pakistan as a Lieutenant, Ajmal was seriously injured in a road accident, sustained a spinal cord injury and became a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair for rest of his life.

The former army man did not lose the hope and his determination led him to the well-deserved place.

Ajmal has represented Hong Kong at Asian Games in Incheon, Korea and World Championships in France among many other races

