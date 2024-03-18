National Women Power lifting Championship 2024 to be held in May

Ten teams from across the country will participating in the championship

Published On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 23:31:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Power-lifting Federation would be holding the National Women Powerlifting Championship here at the Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in the last week of May.

Secretary General Pakistan Powerlifting Federation Rashid Malik said all preparations for the championship have begun and ten teams from across the country were participating in the championship.

Teams include Pakistan Army, Police, Wapda, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as foreign players, he told APP.

Malik said that the Junior and senior competitions would be held in ten weight categories each. The final date of the championship will be announced in the coming days and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship, he said.