Brest and Lille play out 1-1 draw in Ligue 1

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 20:24:51 PKT

(Reuters) - Lille were held to a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw away at second-placed Brest on Sunday after Martin Satriano cancelled out Jonathan David's opener for the visitors.

Brest were looking to keep a sixth straight clean sheet at home but after a goalless first half Lille broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when Angel Gomes found Jonathan David, who scored his 15th league goal of the season.

Brest equalised in the 79th minute when Lille's Leny Yoro attempted to block Kenny Lala in the box and fell over, allowing Martin Satriano to pounce on the ball and fire his shot into the top corner.

Although Brest did not keep a clean sheet, they had goalkeeper Marco Bizot to thank for sparing them a defeat after the Dutch keeper made seven saves.

Brest are nine points behind leaders Paris St Germain, who play their game in hand later on Sunday. Lille are fourth with 43 points as they seek a Champions League spot, four points behind Brest.