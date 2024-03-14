Mbappe on target as PSG beat Nice to reach French Cup semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday.

Published On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 07:41:40 PKT

PARIS (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting line-up and scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday.

Having only been used as a substitute in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Reims in Ligue 1, Mbappe was recalled in one of six changes made by coach Luis Enrique.

He responded by opening the scoring in the 14th minute at the Parc des Princes, and Fabian Ruiz soon doubled the home side's lead.

Gaetan Laborde pulled one back before the break for Nice, but Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo's first PSG goal sealed the win on the hour mark.

The capital side, record 14-time winners of the French Cup, will now play Rennes at home in the semi-finals on April 3, with Lyon hosting second-tier Valenciennes in the other tie a day earlier.

PSG have won the competition six times in the last decade but failed to do so in either of the last two years, with Toulouse lifting the trophy last season. This year's final will be played in Lille on May 25.

Mbappe has either started on the bench or been substituted in each of PSG's four Ligue 1 games since he informed the club of his intention to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, he played a starring role as the Qatar-owned outfit beat Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Luis Enrique has indicated he will also continue to field the France captain from the start in the domestic knockout competition.

Mbappe, wearing the captain's armband with usual skipper Marquinhos still injured, got the breakthrough when he played a quick one-two with Ruiz in the box and poked the ball over the line for his 35th club goal of the season in all competitions.

Goncalo Ramos blazed a great chance over and Mbappe saw a deflected effort come back off the post, before a goalkeeping error allowed the hosts to increase their advantage just after the half-hour mark.

Marcin Bulka, Nice's giant Polish shot-stopper, made a mess of dealing with a back-pass under pressure from Ousmane Dembele, who seized the ball and laid it back for Ruiz to score.

Ineos-owned Nice are the only side to have beaten PSG domestically this season, having won 3-2 at the Parc des Princes in September.

Second in Ligue 1 at the season's halfway stage, their challenge at the top of the table has faded on a run of six games without a win.

They pulled a goal back here on 37 minutes when Gaetan Laborde controlled and lashed in a rocket of a shot after a good run by Jeremie Boga.

Nevertheless, PSG effectively ended any prospect of a Nice comeback on the 60-minute mark when a corner was played short to Vitinha and his cross was headed in at the back post by Beraldo.

The 20-year-old defender has quickly become a regular in the Paris side since arriving from Sao Paulo in the January transfer window.

Shortly after that, a Lee Kang-in free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Bulka, who then needed lengthy treatment after taking a knee in the face from Ramos and being left with a bloodied nose, as PSG saw out the victory.

