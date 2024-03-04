Foden double inspires Man City to derby day fightback over Man Utd

Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday and close to within one point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Erling Haaland also struck in stoppage time to leave the title race perfectly poised ahead of City's trip to Liverpool on March 10.

Marcus Rashford's wonder strike had fired United into a shock lead at the Etihad.

Haaland was then guilty of a miss that will go down in Premier League folklore when he fired over with an open goal just before half-time.

Foden ensured City did not slip up in the title race as he blasted into the top corner to level and produced a composed finish 10 minutes from time.

Haaland then rolled in his sixth goal in four Premier League derbies against United to atone for his earlier miss.

"That's my aim, to turn up in the big games," said Foden, who has now scored six goals in nine Premier League games against United.

"That's what I want to do. I think this season I'm proving that.

"I understand what it means to the fans. It means everything to me. To score is even better, but it was all about the win today."

An 11th league defeat of the season for United leaves Erik ten Hag's men 11 points adrift of the top four with 11 games remaining.

The former Ajax boss was furious that City's equaliser was allowed to stand as he claimed Rashford had been fouled at the other end seconds earlier.

But United could have few complaints after being thoroughly outplayed by their rivals for almost the entire match.

Rashford rounded on his critics this week as he hit back at questions of his commitment.

The England international has been a pale imitation of the forward who scored 30 goals last season for most of this campaign, but showed a glimpse of the quality he is capable of to open the scoring on eight minutes.

City pleaded in vain for an offside flag against Bruno Fernandes and he layed the ball back for Rashford to smash in a stunning long-range effort off the underside of the bar.

HAALAND'S POINT-BLANK MISS

That was United's only shot on target as Pep Guardiola's men dominated from that moment on, but were kept at bay for nearly an hour by wayward finishing and some fine goalkeeping by Andre Onana.

Twice the Cameroonian foiled Foden when clean through, while Rodri was also denied by a smart stop low to his left.

At the other end Rashford should have doubled United's lead before the break.

A slip from Ruben Dias put Rashford clean through, but a poor touch allowed Kyle Walker to race back and clear.

United's lead remained intact until half-time but only thanks to a moment that will be replayed for years to come.

City finally cut the visitors' mass ranks of defence to shreds as Rodri's cross was headed back across goal by Foden, inviting the finishing touch by Haaland.

However, he incredibly turned the ball over with the goal gaping from point-blank range.

The rearguard action from the Red Devils was finally undone as Foden produced a strike to match Rashford's in the first half.

Ten Hag was furious that a foul had not been awarded to Rashford at the other end, but he appeared to go to ground too easily under contact from Walker.

Rodri picked out Foden, who cut inside and arrowed a blistering shot into the top corner.

A slick one-two between Foden and Julian Alvarez opened up the United defence for the decisive goal as the England international fired in his 18th of the season.

Haaland's redemption rounded off a fine afternoon for the English champions.

Rodri dispossessed Sofyan Amrabat and teed up the Norwegian to curl beyond Onana.

