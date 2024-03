European hopefuls Nice lose at Toulouse, second-placed Brest win

Sun, 03 Mar 2024

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Fifth-placed Nice lost 2-1 at Toulouse on Sunday after conceding two second half goals to the hosts who claimed their third straight Ligue 1 victory.

Brest, who are second, beat lowly visitors Le Havre 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal by midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou to narrow the gap on leaders Paris St Germain to nine points.

Nice, now without a win in five league games, stay on 40 points, a point behind fourth-placed Lille, who won 1-0 at Reims on Saturday, and two off Monaco in third spot after they held visiting PSG, who have 55 points, to a 0-0 draw on Friday.

Nice took the lead against Toulouse in the eighth minute through Terem Moffi who scored from close range after Evann Guessand's cross into the area was deflected towards goal and keeper Guillaume Restes could only parry the ball away.

Toulouse levelled in the 65th when Thijs Dallinga stretched to score from Warren Kamanzi's low cross and four minutes later Yann Gboho controlled Dallinga's cross before rifling a shot to the roof of the net.

The win takes Toulouse up to 10th on 29 points, one point ahead of Olympique Lyonnais who host Lens later on Sunday.