Ramey and Kim ease into lead as PGA Tour Florida swing gets underway

The pair have a one stroke lead over a pack of six players

Follow on Published On: Fri, 01 Mar 2024 09:32:22 PKT

(AFP) - Palm Beach Gardens (United States) (AFP) – American Chad Ramey and South Korea's Kim Seong-hyeon shot bogey-free rounds of seven under-par at PGA National Resort on Thursday to top the leaderboard after the first round of the US PGA Tour Cognizant Classic.

The pair have a one stroke lead over a pack of six players who shot six-under in the tournament which opens the pre-Masters Florida swing. Out early, Ramey took advantage of the benign conditions on a course where wind can sometimes wreak havoc.

The 31-year-old made a 27-foot birdie putt on the first and reached the turn at five-under. He added birdies on the par-5 10th and par-4 13th and just two of his 11 par putts were from outside of 4 feet.

"I got a good break this morning with there not being any wind. I fully expect the rest of the week the wind to blow," Ramey said. "I've never been here and it not blow. But to take advantage of the calm conditions is definitely a plus."

The Mississippi native is looking for his second win on the PGA Tour after his victory at Punta Cana in 2022.

"I started off pretty strong from the get-go, hit two solid shots on one. Then the whole front side I was pretty solid through the bag. Hit it well, putted well, chipped in once. Very solid through the whole bag," he said.

Kim got off to a flying start with a birdie on the par-4 second and then an eagle on the par-5 third, where he chipped in from 75 feet. He recovered from a wayward drive on the 18th to make birdie with a 14-foot putt and secure a share of the lead.

Cameron Young, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Austin Eckroat, Andrew Novak and David Skinns all shot 65 to sit a shot off the leading pair. All but England's Skinns were part of the earlier groups out on the pristine course.

"The greens are always running really nice. Fairways are always perfect around here," said Novak. "It's just there's no wind. That's the biggest defense. There's water around, but the water is really shown off because the wind causes some funny ones.

"I would say no wind here (means) you are going to see some of those lower scores, but it looks like tomorrow (Friday) the course is going to figure that one out and it's not going to be so easy," he said.

McIlroy 'a little loose'



World number two Rory McIlroy is playing the tournament, previously known as the Honda Classic, for the first time since 2018 and shot a four-under 67.

McIlroy bogeyed his penultimate hole, the eighth, missing a nine-foot putt for par. However, he was pleased with his driving over the round.

"Pretty solid. Some good, some not so good. Really good off the tee. That's been a really good thing. I led strokes gained off the tee at Riviera a couple weeks ago, drove it really well again today," he said.

"But a little loose with the irons. Didn't really hole much going out, but I holed a couple on the back nine.

"Overall, it's a solid start -- 67 around here is always a decent score. It was so benign today. You're not going to get this course much easier.Probably could have been a couple of shots better, but overall still a decent start," he said.