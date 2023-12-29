Rafael Nadal arrives in Australia to prep for 2024 season

Rafael Nadal returned to the tennis courts in Australia on Thursday.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 07:31:19 PKT

BRISBANE (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal returned to the tennis courts in Australia on Thursday (Dec 28), preparing for his first tournament since last year's Australian Open.

Nadal, a 22-time grand slam winner, is starting the road back from a hip injury sustained last January with his first appearance at the Brisbane International since 2017.

He hit the ball Thursday at the Queensland Tennis Centre, including a session with world No. 8 Holger Rune of Denmark.

Rune shared a photo of the joint practice on social media with the caption, "No time for jetlag. Evening practice with @RafaelNadal."

Due to his lack of tour play, Nadal has fallen to No. 672 in the world. The 37-year-old Spaniard previously said he expects this to be his final season on tour.

He will appear at the Brisbane tournament, which begins Sunday, as a wild card. He will be unseeded for the first time since January 2005.

