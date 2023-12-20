Colts ban two for remainder of season for detrimental conduct

Sports Sports Colts ban two for remainder of season for detrimental conduct

The team announced both players were banished for the remainder of the fight

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 09:37:46 PKT

Washington (AFP) – The Indianapolis Colts, fighting for an NFL playoff berth, suspended wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the final three games of the regular season on Tuesday.

The team announced both players were banished for the remainder of the fight for the post-season due to "conduct detrimental to the team." No further details were given about the reasons for the suspensions, which came after both players were inactive for last week's 30-16 victory over Pittsburgh.

At 8-6, the Colts rank seventh in the AFC, clinging to the final AFC playoff berth with three games remaining, the first of them in Atlanta (6-8) on Sunday. Indianapolis, level with Houston and Jacksonville atop the AFC South division, will finish at home against Las Vegas (6-8) and Houston (8-6).

The Colts are among five AFC clubs at 8-6 chasing a division title and two wildcard playoff berths.

McKenzie has 11 catches for 82 yards, 23 punt returns for 204 yards and six kick returns for 152 yards this season while Brown has 10 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a deflected pass.