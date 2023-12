FIFA Club World Cup format and qualification criteria for 2025

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 22:19:03 PKT

(Reuters) - FIFA announced on Sunday that its revamped Club World Cup to be held for the first time in 2025 will feature 32 teams and will be played from mid-June to mid-July.

Following are details for how the tournament will work:

- The United States will host the 2025 edition of the expanded event, which will be held every four years thereafter.

- The tournament, which will be held every four years, will have eight groups of four with the top two teams from each group going through to the knockout stages -- the same format as the World Cup.

- The current version of the FIFA Club World Cup -- an annual competition with seven teams -- will be discontinued after the tournament now being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

- Europe will have 12 teams in the new competition and South America will have six, while Africa, Asia and North America have four each. Oceania has one slot, while the final slot will be allocated to a club from the host country.

CLUB RANKING AND QUALIFICATION METHODOLOGY

- Clubs will be ranked based on sporting criteria over four seasons to secure qualification for the Club World Cup.

- Teams will get three points for a win, one point for a draw and three points for progress to each stage of their confederation's premier competition.

- In Europe UEFA's club coefficients system will be used, with teams getting two points for a win, one point for a draw, four points for qualification for the group stage, five points for qualification for the last 16 and one point for progress to each stage of the competition thereafter.