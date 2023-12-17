Second edition of jeep and bike rally kicks off in Malam Jabba

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The second edition of the Jeep and Bike Rally has begun in Malam Jabba.

A total of 30 jeeps and 15 bikes from all over Pakistan are participating in the rally.

The participants of the rally started their journey from Peshawar Motorway Interchange.

On the second day of the Jeep and Bike Rally, the closing ceremony will be held at Malam Jabba Ski Resort after a tug-of-war and a Jeep and Bike display in which prizes and trophies will be distributed among the participants.

The two-day jeep and bike rally is being organised by Frontier Four by Four and Pakistan Army from Peshawar to Malam Jabba.