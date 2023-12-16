Juventus miss chance to go top with 1-1 draw at Genoa

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa in the Italian Serie A on Friday.

GENOA (Reuters) - Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa as Federico Chiesa's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Albert Gudmundsson after the break, leaving the visitors a point off top spot in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are second on 37 points behind Inter Milan, who visit Lazio on Sunday. Genoa are 14th with 16 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

"It's not easy to play against Genoa," Allegri told Mediaset. "We have to grow in scoring because this is the only way we can stay at the top of the table.

"We needed more calmness and brightness, but it's an important point that continues the positive streak and the performance made me happy."

The visitors took the lead after 28 minutes thanks to Chiesa, who made no mistake from the penalty spot after being brought down by goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Genoa levelled three minutes into the second half after a fine passing build-up left Gudmundsson with an opportunity in front of goal to fire past keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus came close to a last-minute winner but Martinez made a brilliant save to keep out Bremer's close-range effort after a corner.

"We have to improve, sometimes we get caught up in the frenzy. There have always been things to improve, not only today," Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli told DAZN.

"We conceded a goal that we usually don't concede, these things can happen, but then you have to react. Opportunities must be seized. We have to take the leap of scoring more and closing out games.

Juve next play at mid-table Frosinone next Saturday.

"There's regret, we wanted to come here and win. Now we have to work for Frosinone. We have the same hunger as always. The spirit is the right one to move forward," Locatelli added.

