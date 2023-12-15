Ohtani says he picked Dodgers because he wants a winner

The two-way batting and pitching threat made his first public appearance for the Dodgers

Fri, 15 Dec 2023

Los Angeles (AFP) – Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani said on Thursday he was excited to join the Los Angeles Dodgers because he hungers to win a Major League Baseball title.

The two-way batting and pitching threat made his first public appearance for the Dodgers since Monday's signing of a record-smashing 10-year contract worth $700 million, the largest deal in North American sports history.

"I can't wait to join the Dodgers," Ohtani said through a translator. "They share the same passion as me and have a vision and history all about winning and I have the same values.

"I will face a lot of new challenges as a Dodger and I'm ready for it."

Ohtani donned a Dodgers jersey and cap and posed for photographs before answering questions.

"It was really a tough decision for me but at the end of the day I had to choose one team," Ohtani said. "I do prioritize winning and that was one of the reasons I chose this team."

Ohtani was the top MLB free agent this year after six stellar seasons for the Los Angeles Angels, all losing campaigns without a playoff appearance since his arrival from Japan in 2018.

Ohtani will defer $68 million of his annual salary until after his contract is complete, giving the Dodgers more money under MLB salary cap rules to sign extra talent to help ensure the team is a consistent championship contender.

"I was looking into it and doing some calculations and I figured if I can defer as much money as I can and that's going to help the Dodgers be able to sign better players and make a better team, I felt that was worth it and was willing to go that direction," Ohtani said.

The 29-year-old slugger helped Japan capture a third World Baseball Classic in March, earning Most Valuable Player honors, then took his second MLB American League MVP award in three seasons.

Ohtani batted .304 with an AL-best 44 home runs, 95 runs batted in and 20 stolen bases while as a right-handed pitcher he went 10-5 with a 3.14 earned-run average and 167 strikeouts.

Ohtani, who underwent "Tommy John" right elbow tendon replacement surgery in 2018, will not be able to pitch for the Dodgers in 2024 after undergoing October surgery to repair a torn right elbow ligament, an operation Ohtani has not called a second tendon replacement.

"I'm not a medical expert," Ohtani said, adding, "It was completely different from my first time."

However it goes, he figures to be a designated hitter next year in a formidable Dodgers batting lineup.

"I think I'll be fully ready for opening day," Ohtani said.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman introduced Ohtani at the Dodger Stadium welcoming party.

"Shohei is, arguably, the most talented player who has ever played this game," Friedman said. "Shohei has an unwavering desire to be great."

Unique in Ohtani's deal is a clause allowing him to opt out if Friedman or Dodgers chairman Mark Walter leave the club.

"If one of them were gone, I feel like things might be out of control, so I wanted a little safety net," Ohtani said.

'All about winning'

Ohtani joins a Dodgers club that won 100 games this year but lost to Arizona in the opening playoff round.

The Dodgers won the 2020 World Series title, their first MLB crown since 1988.

In 2024, the Dodgers will try to reach the World Series for the fourth time in eight seasons. Ohtani said he wants to be remembered as a core player on championship clubs.

"The ownership group, they said when they looked back at the last 10 years, even though they made the playoffs every year, one World Series ring they considered a failure," Ohtani said.

"When I heard that, I knew they were all about winning and that's exactly how I feel. That was one of the things that stood out."

More than 300 reporters greeted Ohtani, 200 from his homeland.

"I was very humbled and happy to see all of you," Ohtani said. "I was not expecting this many people."

Ohtani's Angels jersey sales led MLB this year and his Dodgers jersey is a sizzling seller already.