Arsenal finish successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw

Arsenal played a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A much-changed Arsenal were pegged back to draw 1-1 at Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday as both sides concluded their Group B campaign having already secured berths in the last 16.

Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead three minutes before the break but the hosts equalised five minutes into the second half through Yorbe Vertessen, who also struck the post in the first half.

The Gunners, who had already secured first place, finished with 13 points from six matches with PSV on nine, ahead of third-placed RC Lens, who drop into the Europa League after a 2-1 home win over Sevilla.

Nketiah’s first Champions League goal was teed up by a square pass from Reiss Nelson, whose run down the right and interchange of passes with Cedric opened up the home defence.

Vertessen, who hit the upright with a 19th-minute header from Jordan Teze’s cross, also scored off the woodwork after his curling effort hit both posts before going in.

The Belgian made a strong run down the field before being picked out by Ricardo Pepi in a swift attacking move.

PSV, runaway Eredivisie leaders after winning their first 15 games this season, could have got a second in the 66th but Ismael Saibari’s deflected effort hit the post before a last-minute breakaway saw substitute Guus Til shoot off target.

Arsenal had the ball in the net nine minutes from time but the headed effort from Jakub Kiwior was ruled offside.

They might have snatched victory with the last kick of the game but goalkeeper Walter Benitez made a flying stop to deny Leandro Trossard and Kiwior blasted the rebound well wide.

"We could have lost it at the end, but I also think we could have won today," said PSV coach Peter Bosz. "I have a proud feeling about how we played today."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made eight changes to the team who lost at Aston Villa on Saturday and were bumped off top spot in the Premier League.

They are the only side to have beaten PSV this season, with a 4-0 win in London in September in their opening group game.

"What I’ve seen is that we can compete at this level and we came top of the group which is very important, especially the way we did it with a game in hand," said Arteta.

