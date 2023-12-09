Live Reporting

Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals of Junior Hockey World Cup

Sports

A brilliant performance from Arbaz Ahmed cruised his side to the next stage

(Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday qualified for the quarter-final round of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 after match against Belgium ended in draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the Team Green finishing second in its pool.

 

 

A brilliant performance from Arbaz Ahmed helped his side to book place in the next round. He scored a goal from the penalty corner in the third quarter to put his team back in the game.

Pakistan were in the group with teams like Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand. The junior hockey team will now face Spain in the next round.

Earlier this week, Arshad Liaqat scored a hat-trick as Pakistan defeated New Zealand 4-0 in their second game of the tournament.


 

