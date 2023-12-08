Pakistan beat Palestine in must-win match of Asian Baseball Championship in Taipei

(Web Desk) – Pakistan on Friday defeated Palestine by 12-3 in a must win match of the Asian Baseball Championship in Taipei, Taiwan.

The development was shared by the Pakistan Baseball Federal on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, congratulating the team players.

Pitchers Amjad Aslam and Amaan Khan showed brilliant performance, helping their side to win the game with a significant margin.

“One of the greatest win by PAKISTAN TIGERS beating very strong Palestine team 12-3. Amjad Aslam & Amaan Khan made too difficult for team Palestine. Waseem, Muhammad, Sameer, Zakir, Jibran all contributed well to bring runs,” the federation wrote in a tweet.

