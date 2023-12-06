KP announces lifetime monthly stipend for ailing squash legend Jansher Khan

The provincial government will provide Rs100,000 to him every month

Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 19:12:07 PKT

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a monthly stipend of Rs 100,000 for the treatment of squash legend Jansher Khan and his wife.

The provincial government would provide the amount as monthly stipend to them for a lifetime. Approval for the payment of stipend would be granted at the meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Achieving the world champion title of squash for eight times and winning British Open Squash Championship for six times, Jansher Khan was nowadays struggling to recover from a novel disease called Parkinson’s, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Cure for the disease was not yet available in Pakistan.

On world level too, the health experts were just advising medicines to the patients of Parkinson’s for a temporary relief as no proper treatment for recovery from the disease was available.

