Musharaf Khan stars as Pakistan claims first victory in Asian Baseball Championship

He threw 111 pitches in all 9 innings and gave only 1 run while recording all 27 outs

Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 17:40:40 PKT

(Web Desk) – Musharaf Khan displayed magnificent performance helping the Pakistan Baseball Team bag first victory in the Asian Baseball Championship.

The Pakistan team beat high-rank Thailand by 4-1 in the tournament being held in Taiwan.

Musharaf Khan, 18, threw 111 pitches in all 9 innings and gave only 1 run while recording all 27 outs in his 2nd International game leading Pakistan to beat the opponent side.

“The most dominating performance by any pitcher in Asian Championship. Musharaf Khan pitched all 9 innings recorded all 27 outs. @pakbaseball won by 4-1. What a performance. Congratulations team Pakistan,” the federation said in a tweet.

Although, Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super Round from Group B but the performance has garnered praise from social media users.

