Kenyan marathon aces Kipchoge and Kiptum to go head-to-head in Paris

Kipchoge and Kiptum were on Monday named in Kenya's provisional marathon team for Olympics.

NAIROBI (AFP) – Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and world record holder Kelvin Kiptum were on Monday named in Kenya's provisional marathon team for next year's Olympics Games in Paris.

An equally stacked women's squad sees the inclusion of defending Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir, Boston and New York Marathon champion Hellen Obiri and the women's former world record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Kipchoge is bidding to become the first athlete to win three Olympic marathon golds following his successes at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

He has never raced against Kiptum, the reigning London and Chicago city marathon champion who bettered Kipchoge's old marathon mark with a time of 2:00.35 in Chicago on October 8.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitions Paul Mutwii said the provisional list of 10 athletes in both the men's and women's categories will be whittled down in January to only five runners in each for the Games.

"The team selection is based on the world rankings and the athletes' performances in the major marathon races this year," Mutwii said in a press release.

"We have also considered consistency, anti-doping, discipline, willingness and championship mentality and attitude of the athletes."

Provisional Kenyan Olympic marathon squad

Men: Eliud Kipchoge, Kelvin Kiptum, Amos Kipruto, Geoffrey Kamworor, Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Timothy Kiplagat, Bernard Koech, Cyprian Kotut, Titus Kipruto, Benson Kipruto

Women: Peres Jepchirchir, Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Rosemary Wanjiru, Hellen Obiri, Joycilline Jepkosgei, Sheila Chepkirui, Judith Korir, Seley Chepyego Kaptich, Sharon Lokedi

